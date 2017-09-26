Obituary: Luke Austin, long-time Jane Addams teacher

Luke Alphonso Austin was born in Waco, Texas on July 21, 1934. He departed this life on September 5, 2017. Luke was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Cassie (Jones) Austin, in 2012. Luke and Cassie had two daughters, Rhonda and Renita. Luke attended A. J. Moore High School, earned a B.S. degree from Prairie View A&M University, and his M.S. from Governor’s State University. A 54-year member of Neighborhood United Methodist Church, Luke was also a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. His 35-year teaching and mentoring career included appointments with St. Joseph Seminary, Maywood Park District, Joliet Youth Commission, Emerson Junior High School, and the Better Boys Foundation of Chicago. He proudly served and retired as head of the Physical Education Department at Jane Addams Middle School in Bolingbrook. Luke was also preceded in death by his daughter Renita. He is survived by Rhonda and son Kenneth (Paula), as well his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and extended family and friends Visitation September 11 at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton. Funeral was September 12 at Neighborhood United Methodist Church in Maywood, IL. Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.