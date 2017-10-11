Obituary: Mary F. Spataro

Mary F. Spataro, nee Sannicandro, 86, of Niles, beloved wife of Carl Spataro; loving mother of the late Angelica (the late Stan) Isom, Gabriel (Jill) Spataro, Mary Jean (Bill) Meier, George Spataro, Carla (Steve) Makowski and Joseph Spataro (Cheryl Brennan); cherished grandmother of Gian Carlo, Jason, Kyle and Erik; dear sister of Rocco (Susan) Sannicandro, Anna (Tony) Sannasardo, Cassie (Eleanor) Portincasa, Julie Wilson and the late Angelica (Ralph (Marge) Nesbitt; dear sister in law of many; fond aunt, great aunt and cousin of many. Visitation was September 25 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Mass was September 26 at Our Lady of Ransom Church. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. For information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.