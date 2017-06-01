Obituary: Patricia Ann O’Connor

Patricia Ann O’Connor RN, nee Sowa, 62, of Niles; beloved wife of the late Daniel O’Connor, loving daughter of Lorraine and the late Mitchell Sowa and daughter-in-law of Jeanette O’Connor; dear sister of Gerry (Gary) Tice, Bill Sowa, Nancy (Harry) Akers, Bob (Camille) Sowa, Joanie (Karl) Kane, Don (Kathy) Sowa and the late Marianne Levar; awesome aunt of Jenny (Matt), Mike, Tim, Kyle, Rachel, the late Kevin and other nieces and nephews; she will also be greatly missed by all of her furry friends. A Memorial Visitation was May 21 at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles. A Memorial Mass was May 22 at St. Juliana Church 7201 N. Oketo Ave. Chicago. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society or to P.A.W.S. of Chicago are appreciated. Pat was an employee of Presence Resurrection Hospital for over 46 years. For Information 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com