Obituary: Randy R. Roth

On Tuesday, May 9, Randy Roth, husband, father, son and brother, passed away suddenly at the age of 47 in Schererville, Ind. Randy will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Jill, and their children, Ben Roth and Danielle (Steve) Sneary; by his mother, Elaine Roth; by his brothers, Tim Roth, Chris Roth (Viv) and sister, Cindy Tippman; his in-laws, James and Eydie Ward, his sisters-in-law, Sherry Balas, Cary (Dave) Lowell, Christine (Tom) Ferree and his brother-in-law, Jim (Kathryn). Randy was preceded in death by his father Raymond Roth and his sister-in-law, Lisa Roth. Randy will also be lovingly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

A visitation and funeral service was May 13 with Rev. Randy Harrison officiating at Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, St. John, Ind.

Randy was born in Essexville, Michigan on June 8, 1969. He graduated from Garber High School and continued on to receive a Marketing and Professional Golf degree from Ferris State University. Randy was married to Jill on November 26, 1994; they were married 22 years.

Randy served as the Director of Talent Acquisition at Applied Systems for 12 years. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He had a deep love of the outdoors. Gone suddenly and too soon, Randy will be forever remembered for his ability to bring joy and laughter to those around him.