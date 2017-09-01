Obituary: Robert F. Walsh

Robert F. Walsh, 88, of Niles. Beloved husband of the late Florence M. nee Feldmann; loving father of Patricia (Steve) Beatty, Kathleen (Michael) Dalton, Deborah Kura (Terrence Lyons Jr.), Michael P., Jack (Katherine Funk), Bridgette (Paul) Calamari; dearest grandfather of Jennifer (David), Steve Jr. (Christina), Robert (Kelly), Coreena (John), Michele, Donald Jr. (Kerri), Heather (John), Keith (Brittny), Brian (Caitlin), Jake, Sarah, Ryan, Jack Jr., Kate, and great-grandfather of 17. Visitation was August 21 at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Nile. Funeral was Tuesday August 22 to St. John Brebeuf Church for 10 a.m.Mass. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to American Heart Association are appreciated. For more info 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com