Obituary: Roger D. Varley

Roger D. Varley, 75, life-long resident of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, October 12, at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home, surrounded by his family. He was born May 9, 1942 in Joliet, to the loving, late parents, John and Adeline Varley. Cherished husband of Madelyn Varley, wedded for 49 years. Beloved father of Brian J. (Nichole, nee Gallagher) Varley of Shorewood and Brent D. Varley of Plainfield. Adored grandpa of Nicholas, Mason and Gabriella Varley. Dearest brother of the late Ronald J. Varley. He was preceded in death by his uncle Merwin Varley. Roger was a 1961 graduate of Plainfield High School. He went on to attend Joliet Junior College and graduated from the Tool and Die Institute in 1976. He spent 20 years working for Railoc Company and 17 years at Plainfield Companies. Roger had a passion for being an avid fisherman and making stained glass artwork. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to Plainfield Congregational UCC Church or Apple Tree Pre-School. The family of Roger would like to extend their gratitude to his caregiver Ray Parcon for his care and compassion. Visitation was October 15 at Overman-Jones Funeral Home, 15219 Joliet Rd., Plainfield. Additional Visitation: Monday, October 16th 10:00-10:30 AM at Plainfield Congregational United Church of Christ, 24020 W. Fraser Rd., Plainfield, IL 60586. Funeral service was October 16 at Plainfield Congregational United Church of Christ, 24020 W. Fraser Rd., Plainfield. Interment was at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield. For more information, please call 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com