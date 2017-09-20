Obituary: Russell L. Bennett

Russell L. Bennett, 65, a lifelong resident of Plainfield, went to be with the Lord on September 11. He was born May 3, 1952 in Joliet.

Beloved husband of Sandra L. Bennett (nee Carey), whom he married December 26, 1970, loving father of Ronie Bennett Eguren and father-in-law of Matthew Eguren, adored grandfather of Alex Eguren, the light of Russell’s life. Russell was also a son, brother, brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.

Russell grew up in Plainfield and was a 1970 graduate of Plainfield High School. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 176 Union, Joliet and a former owner/partner of Speicher Truck Parts, Plainfield and a current owner/partner of Bennett Industrial Storage, Plainfield.

In his youth, Russell raced stock cars. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and especially, playing poker. He will missed by all and will be remembered as a man who worked hard and played hard

Visitation was September 17 at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield.

Future interment at Plainfield Township Cemetery, Plainfield.

For more information, please call (815) 436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com