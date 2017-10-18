Obituary: Santo “Sam” Salvatore Bruno

Santo “Sam” Salvatore Bruno, 96, passed away October 2, beloved husband of 54 years to the late Frances nee Wiercinski; loving father of Cynthia, Michael (Ann), Cheryl (Joseph) Melone, and Joseph; proud grandfather of Michelle (Jamie) Wild, Jason, Vincent, Stefanie (Scott) Hein, and Nicholas; dear brother of the late Joseph (Ann), the late Michael (Bernice), and the late Antoinette (Anthony) Schillaci. Sam was a graduate of North Park College, attended the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. He worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for 34 years, retiring as vice president of Special Hospital Accounts, helping to develop the first HMO concept.

Sam served as a Village of Niles Trustee from 1959 to 1967. In 1969 he was appointed as Chairman of the Fire and Police Commission of Niles, retiring from that position after 40 years. He served as Chairman of the Maine Township Regular Democratic Organization from 1972 to 1994. Sam was a World War II Navy Veteran, inducted March 17, 1944 serving in the Pacific Theatre aboard the USS LST 710. He was part of a 400 ship convoy that was attacked in the Mindanao Straits while headed for the invasion and re-capture of Manila. He was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame in 2000. Visitation was at Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, October 6. Funeral Mass was October 7 at St. Juliana Church.

