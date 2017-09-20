Obituary: Thomas J. Flynn

Thomas J. Flynn; retired CFD, U.S. Army veteran of Korean War; beloved husband of Anne nee McNeill; loving father of Thomas, Timothy (Rosa), and Eileen; devoted grandfather of Jack, Joe, Daniel, Sam, and Ryan; dear brother of the late Michael and John; fond uncle of many. Visitation was September 15 at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Mass was September 16 at Our Lady of Ransom Church. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Greater Chicago Food Depository or Salvation Army will be appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.