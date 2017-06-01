Obituary: Thomas L. “Tom” Bondi

Thomas L. “Tom” Bondi, 89; beloved husband of the late Mary I. nee Mostaccio; WW II Army veteran; loving father of Laurel (Dean) Strzelecki and Thomas A. (Sandra) Bondi; dear grandfather of Deana (Brad) Tokarz, Stephanie Strzelecki, Alyse Bondi, Christopher (Summer) Bondi and Marc Bondi; great grandfather of Kailey and Emma Tokarz. Dear brother of the late Joseph (late Jean) Bondi; dear uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday was at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles.

Funeral mass was at Our Lady of Ransom Church . Interment Maryhill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago 225 E. Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 appreciated. Proud Life Member of Maria SS. Lauretana of Altavilla Milicia in Chicago. Charter member of the Optimist Club of Niles, Niles Village trustee, member of Niles Zoning Board, Chairman of Niles 4th of July Parade for many years. Awarded the 2015 Niles Chamber of Commerce Living Legend Award.