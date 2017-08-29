Olsen, townships assessors partner on explaining tax appeal process Sept. 9

Residents of Illinois’ 81st Legislative House District are invited to join State Representative David S. Olsen (R-Downers Grove) and local tax assessment experts on Saturday, September 9 for a free seminar on understanding the property tax assessment process and learning how to appeal property tax assessments. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Downers Grove Public Library, 1050 Curtiss Street in Downers Grove.

Joining Olsen at the informational session will be Downers Grove Township Assessor Greg Boltz, Lisle Township Assessor John Trowbridge. "At a time when many homeowners feel they are being taxed out of their homes, it is important that they understand the assessment process and know what remedies are available to them," said Olsen. "It's my pleasure to bring these tax assessment experts together to explain how tax bills are created and outline the process to follow if a taxpayer believes they are being over-assessed."

After a presentation and facilitated questions, attendees will also have the opportunity to consult individually with their local assessor or their staff about property-specific issues.

Due to space constraints, RSVPs are requested. If you would like to attend the property tax forum, please RSVP by calling Representative Olsen’s office at (630) 737-0504.