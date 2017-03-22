One Plainfield trustee answered call for help

Dear Editor,

On Thursday, March 16 at approximately 1 a.m., I was awakened by a pounding noise. It became fainter for a while and restarted at even louder rate around 2:30 a.m. and continued until approximately 5:30 a.m. Since I could no longer sleep, I drove out around 3 a.m. to explore where the noise was originating and found a company drilling around 143rd Street and the railroad crossing. I called Plainfield police to complain and was told that nothing could be done because someone in the village offices gave the utility company authorization to drill. I called Village office at 7:30 a.m. and was connected to public works voicemail. I also e-mailed Village President and several Village Trustees. At around 9 a.m., Village Trustee Margie Bonuchi texted me that she had heard noise and would attempt to find out something. At around 9:30 a.m., I talked to Nancy from Public Works who was also awakened by the noise. So, I know there must have been hundreds of residents affected by the drilling. She also said that Margie would get to the bottom of it.

Around 4:30 p.m., Allen Persons, director of Public Works, e-mailed me that the Village had no prior knowledge of Nicor drilling at night. He also informed me that Nicor had planned on drilling again on Thursday night, but Nicor had agreed not to drill until a meeting was held on Friday to discuss Nicor’s future construction plans. Thanks, Margie. She is the only Village elected official that responded to my plea for help.

In my humble opinion some Village official authorized Nicor to drill since I believe the Plainfield police officer. I’m very grateful to Margie who seems to be interested in the residents and not just the politics and perks of government. I would encourage all residents to vote for Margie Bonuchi for Village Trustee.

Charlie Worden

Plainfield