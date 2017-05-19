Onua headed to finals for East

By Mark Gregory

CHARLESTON – District 202 advanced one qualifier for Saturday’s IHSA Class 3A state finals.

Plainfield East senior Lota Onua advanced in the triple jump with a leap of 37-feet, 06-inches.

Onua wasn’t the only one that competed for the Bengals, as a pair of senior high jumpers also competed but did not qualify for the finals.

Alexis Stevens cleared 5-3, while Katie Wiatrak made it over 5-1. Qualifying was at 5-4.

In the 100-meter dash, Plainfield South senior senior Brianna Eaton finished the race in 12.72 seconds, while freshman Jebrieyah McClellan finished in 12.36.

McClellan also paced the Cougars’ 1600 relay team that included senior Brianna Eaton, senior Chisom Ogbozor and junior Aiyanna Hilton. The quartet completed the race in 1:44.96.

South’s 1600 relay team of freshman Trinity Allen, junior Aiyanna Hilton, senior Vivica Phillips and junior Daijah Brown finished in 4:07.67.

Brown posted a time of 58.78 in the 400 dash, while Plainfield North freshman Aja Bradshaw ran the 200 dash in 26.22.