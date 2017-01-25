Orchestra celebrates soulmates in music at Founders’ Memorial Concert

In time for Valentine’s Day, Park Ridge Civic Orchestra’s February 8 concert celebrates co-founders Edgar and Nancy Muenzer with performances of the couple’s own favorite pieces, including “Balcony Scene” from Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet, “Lara’s Theme” by Jarre from “Doctor Zhivago,” Dvorak’s “Romance, Op. 11,” and “Barry’s Theme” from “Out of Africa,” among others.

Renowned violinist David Taylor, a longtime Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) colleague and friend of the couple, will perform Fiddler on the Roof Fantasy. He will also perform in a duet, “Concerto for Two Violins” by J.S. Bach, with Jenny Lind Jones, a former student of Edgar Muenzer. Tenor Matt James will sing “Che gelida manina” from Puccini’s La Boheme.

CSO first violinist Edgar Muenzer and his wife Nancy, a popular local real estate agent, launched the Park Ridge Civic Orchestra in 1994 to bring the professional orchestra concert experience to people in their own community. The orchestra was their shared passion until their deaths, just weeks apart, in the summer of 2016. Eldest son Victor Muenzer, who was named music director in 2014, will conduct the February 8 concert.

“It was very moving to choose my parents’ favorite pieces for this concert, and to know they’ll be performed by wonderful musicians who had a personal connection with them,” Victor Muenzer says. “I can’t think of a better way to honor their powerful, shared love for great music, each other, our family, and this whole community.”

The Founders’ Memorial Concert on February 8 begins at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Pickwick Theatre, 5 S. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge. Tickets may be purchased online at parkridgecivicorchestra.org, or by phoning 847.692.7726. Discounts for youth, seniors and groups are available.