Organize your holiday decorations

Welcome to the New Year. As the holiday season winds down and you pack away your decorations, consider organizing them in a way that will make it a joy to decorate for the next holiday season. You can make “un-decorating” fun by involving family members and making it one of your holiday traditions. You can also minimize the tediousness by putting away just a few decorations each day over a period of time rather than trying to do it all at once. Just be sure to take some time to organize and properly store your decorations to ensure that you will continue to enjoy them for years to come.

Weed out decorations you don’t use or don’t like. If they have sentimental value but you don’t use them, put them in a keepsake box and include a note that indicates their significance. If they’re in good shape but you no longer want them, donate them – schools, community theater groups, senior homes and homeless shelters are all potential recipients. Otherwise, recycle what you can and toss the rest.

Organize your decorations in a meaningful way. Think about your decorating technique, and organize your decorations accordingly. If you decorate room-by-room, store the decorations for each room together. If you like to put out similar decorations at the same time (e.g., all the candles, all the window decorations, all the garlands, etc.), pack your decorations according to type. Take pictures of each area of your decorated home to remind you of where things go.

Use special containers for special decorations. Artificial Christmas trees and wreaths are two large items that may not fit easily into a typical box or bin. You can purchase special bags or boxes for these items at general merchandise and home improvement stores. You might consider putting these and other large decorations into clear plastic bags (recycling bags or dry cleaner bags work well). If you don’t have shelf or floor space to store them, consider hanging them from the rafters in your attic, garage, or basement.

Label containers. Make it easy to identify what’s in each container by labeling at least 2 of the sides as well as the top – you never know which side will be facing you. You can use a general description (e.g., “Christmas – Living Room”) or instead, you can assign a number to each container and then create a separate inventory of each container’s contents by number (e.g., “Box 1 – New Year’s decorations,” “Box 2 – Eid decorations,” etc.).

Stow containers with retrieval in mind. Make sure one of the labels is facing forward so it can be seen easily. If you have decorations from several holidays, rotate containers so the most current holiday is always the most accessible: put decorations for the most recent holiday in the back or at the bottom and move containers for the next holiday to the front or top of the group.

Sue Becker is a Certified Professional Organizer in Chronic Disorganization who helps individuals and businesses discover the simplicity, harmony, and freedom of being organized and productive. She also speaks to companies and organizations about how to get organized and make the most of their time. Sue can be reached at www.PilesToSmiles.com or 630.373.7400.