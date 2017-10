Over 150 Joliet Township High School students honored by College Board, ACT, or PSAT

Joliet Township High School is proud to announce the success of its students who took College Board’s Advanced Placement® (AP®) Exams as well as the success of students who took the ACT test or the PSAT exam during the 2016-2017 academic year.

JTHS students received the following types of awards in recognition of their academic excellence in 2016-2017.

• AP Achievement – achieved a score of 4 or 5 on an AP exam

• AP Scholar – achieved a score of 3 or higher on 3 or more AP exams

• AP Scholar with Honor – achieved an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams

• AP Scholar with Distinction – achieved an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams

• ACT Pacesetter – achieved an ACT Composite score of 30 or higher

• National Merit Commended Scholar – students who scored in the top 5% of the more than 1.6 million students who took the 2016 PSAT assessment.

JTHS congratulates the following students, which were recognized publicly during the Board of Education meeting on October 17 in the Joliet Central High School auditorium.

Joliet Central High School – Academic Excellence:

1. Zafiro Aguilar – AP Scholar

2. Alexis Aguirre – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

3. Valeria Aguirre – AP Achievement in Human Geography

4. Valerie Alvarez – AP Scholar

5. Vanessa Alvarez – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar

6. Benjamin Baltz – AP Achievement in Human Geography

7. Alejandro Barron – AP Scholar

8. Sydney Bedolla – AP Scholar

9. Alexis Bell – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar

10. Hunter Binder – AP Achievement in Human Geography

11. Madisyn Boykin – ACT Pacesetter

12. Lily Bryson – AP Achievement in Human Geography

13. Jasmine Carranza – AP Achievement in Spanish language & Culture

14. Zachary Castleberry – AP Achievement in Human Geography

15. Luis Cervantes – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar

16. Francisco Chavez – AP Achievement in Computer Science Principles

17. Tyrea Childs – Human Geography

18. Jennifer Contreras – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

19. Eduardo Figueroa – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

20. Daniel Flores – AP Achievement in Human Geography, Computer Science Principles

21. Javier Fuentes – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

22. Diego Garcia – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

23. Samuel Goin – ACT Pacesetter

24. Yari Gomez – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

25. Alex Gonzales – AP Achievement in Psychology

26. Daniel Hamidi – AP Achievement in Computer Science Principles

27. Elizabeth Hernandez – AP Achievement in Human Geography, AP Scholar

28. Megan Kulak – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, ACT Pacesetter

29. Jack Lewis – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar, ACT Pacesetter

30. John Linehan – AP Achievement in Human Geography

31. Mary Linehan – AP Scholar

32. Lizbeth Magana – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

33. Alexus Maldonado – AP Achievement in Human Geography

34. Jose Marquez – AP Achievement in Human Geography

35. Jorge Martinez – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar with Honor

36. Raul Munoz – ACT Pacesetter

37. Tangela Norals – AP Achievement in Human Geography

38. Diana Ortiz – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

39. Jeremy Overcash – AP Scholar

40. Karolina Pawlica – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition

41. Adrian Perez – AP Achievement in Computer Science Principles

42. Lizbeth Anai Perez – ACT Pacesetter

43. Jessica Ramirez – AP Achievement in Human Geography

44. Hannah Rausch – AP Achievement in European History

45. Joanna Riemer – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition

46. Noah Riley – AP Achievement in Human Geography

47. Nicolas Rios – AP Achievement in Computer Science Principles, US History, AP Scholar with Honor

48. Adriana Sanchez – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

49. Katey Sheets – AP Scholar

50. Tyler Smith – ACT Pacesetter

51. Hunter Thoms – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar, ACT Pacesetter, National Merit Commended Scholar

52. Joanna Torres – AP Achievement in US History, ACT Pacesetter

53. Michael Vargas – AP Scholar

54. Rebecca Verchimak – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar, ACT Pacesetter

55. Jacob Yarnell – AP Scholar

56. Edwin Zamudio – AP Achievement in Computer Science A, Computer Science Principles, AP Scholar

57. Emilio Zarate – AP Achievement in Computer Science Principles

58. Jashui Zarate – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

Joliet West High School – Academic Excellence:

1. Cheyenne Angus – ACT Pacesetter

2. Benedicta Anighoro – AP Achievement in Human Geography

3. Johan Arcos-Viniegra – AP Scholar

4. Julia Arrieta – AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

5. Karen Avila — AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

6. Nichola Bartelt – AP Achievement in Human Geography

7. Caelan Bauter – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, ACT Pacesetter

8. Andrea Biasella – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar

9. Madeline Blaauw – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter, National Merit Commended Student

10. Samantha Bone – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition

11. Isacc Boeringa – AP Achievement in Human Geography

12. Zachary Boeringa – AP Achievement in Physics

13. Timothy Bostanche – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter

14. Beatriz Campos – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar

15. Megan Carbaugh – AP Scholar

16. Javier Cardenas-Magana – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition

17. Jorge Chavez– AP Achievement in Computer Science Principles, European History, AP Scholar

18. Christopher Cox — AP Achievement in Human Geography

19. Madison Cox – AP Achievement in Human Geography

20. Luke Cunningham – AP Achievement in Human Geography

21. Joanna Diaz — AP Achievement in Human Geography

22. Mary Dixon — AP Achievement in Human Geography

23. Bryan Duong– AP Achievement in Computer Science Principles, Human Geography

24. Marilyn Flores — AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

25. Brody Fornoff — AP Achievement in Human Geography

26. Joshua Fry – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, AP Scholar, ACT Pacesetter

27. Leonel Garcia — AP Achievement in Human Geography

28. Mireya Garcia — AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

29. Kayli Glidic – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar

30. Melissa Gray – AP Achievement in Psychology

31. Rebecca Haggerty — AP Achievement in Human Geography

32. Rebekah Hammond — AP Achievement in Human Geography

33. Dalton Henderson — AP Achievement in Human Geography

34. Jake Heppner – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar with Honor

35. Alfreda Hogan – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter, National Merit Commended Student

36. Madison Holcombe – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, ACT Pacesetter

37. Rosalba Huerta – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, AP Scholar

38. Mackenzie Kaluza — AP Achievement in Human Geography

39. Madasen Kasprisin – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter

40. Megan King – AP Achievement in Psychology, AP Scholar

41. Hannah Konieczny — AP Achievement in Human Geography

42. Summit Kumar — AP Achievement in Human Geography

43. Amanda Long – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor

44. Mai Lu – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar with Honor

45. Alexander Luedke – ACT Pacesetter

46. Mitzi Maloyan — AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

47. Nicholas Machacek – AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter

48. Sydnie Martin – ACT Pacesetter

49. Dulceceleste Martinez — AP Achievement in Human Geography

50. Catherine (Mae) Mastin – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, Psychology, US History, AP Scholar with Distinction, ACT Pacesetter

51. Julie Matuszewski — AP Achievement in Human Geography

52. Paige Minor — AP Achievement in Human Geography

53. Joel Mojica – AP Achievement in European History

54. Douglas Monroy — AP Achievement in Spanish Language & Culture

55. Savannah Moser — AP Achievement in Human Geography

56. Samuel Munson – AP Achievement in European History

57. Jessica Newby – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter

58. Jaryan Newman — AP Achievement in Human Geography

59. Anna Nguyen – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar

60. Hannah Nordquist — AP Achievement in Human Geography

61. Nathaniel Olson – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter

62. Freddy Ortiz — AP Achievement in Human Geography

63. James Papandria – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar, ACT Pacesetter

64. Kendra Paez – AP Scholar with Honor

65. Kyle Paez – AP Achievement in European History

66. Brandon Peck – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition

67. Mary Pelzer – AP Achievement in European History, ACT Pacesetter

68. Julian Perez – AP Achievement in European History

69. Sierra Perez – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition

70. Anthony Petrilla – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar with Honor

71. Jack Pierson – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor, AP Pacesetter

72. Anna Polacek — AP Achievement in Human Geography

73. Corinn Posteluk – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar

74. Hugo Quintana – AP Achievement in European History

75. Deart Ramadani – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, AP Scholar with Honor

76. Christian Razo – AP Achievement in European History

77. Emma Regal – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, US History, AP Scholar with Honor

78. Lydia Richardson — AP Achievement in Human Geography

79. Benjamin Rogina – AP Scholar with Honor

80. John Robertson – AP Scholar, ACT Pacesetter

81. Bekah Robinson – AP Scholar, ACT Pacesetter

82. David Sandoval – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar

83. Snehal Saini — AP Achievement in Human Geography

84. Amber Scheible – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition, AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter

85. Brianne Sencial – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition

86. Kendra Shouse – AP Achievement in European History

87. Teresa Spesia – AP Achievement in European History

88. Zoie Summers — AP Achievement in Human Geography

89. Nicholas Starasinich – AP Achievement in Computer Science Principles

90. Joseph Talarico – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar with Honor, ACT Pacesetter

91. Matthew Tibudan — AP Achievement in Human Geography

92. Rayanne Tijan – AP Achievement in English Language & Composition

93. Tori Twombly – ACT Pacesetter

94. Grace Turner – AP Scholar

95. Jason Vaccarella – AP Scholar with Honor

96. Anthony Vargas — AP Achievement in Human Geography

97. Valerie Villaflor — AP Achievement in Human Geography

98. Juliana Wallace – AP Achievement in US History, AP Scholar

99. Jonathan Waszak – AP Scholar