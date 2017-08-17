Pace plans faster service along Dempster Street

A vehicle that will be used for Pace's Pulse Dempster Line is currently being used for regular Route 250 trips.

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

As Pace suburban bus transit agency prepares to build its first Arterial Rapid Transit express bus line along Milwaukee Avenue, between Jefferson Park Transit Center and Golf Mill Shopping Center, it continues planning for the future.

In 2015, it began the planning process for the second ART Line – the Dempster Pulse Line. The line will follow the same path as Route 250, which mostly travels along Dempster Street, serving Evanston, Skokie, Morton Grove, Niles, Park Ridge, Des Plaines and Rosemont. The transit agency has already been gathering public input, and it is expected to hold the first public meeting about the line some time later this year.

Arterial Rapid Transit lines are meant to provide faster service than regular routes. They will only stop at major intersections and other major destinations, and the buses will be able take advantage of Transit Signal Priority technology, which will either shorten the red light or extend the green light to speed up service. The stops will have more amenities, with raised platforms to speed up boarding, real-time arrival information displays and bike racks. Pace has ordered special buses that have onboard Wi-Fi, interior displays that can show advertising and rider information and USB chargers located under the seats.

Charlotte Obodzinski, Pace’s Rapid Transit Program Supervisor, previously told the Bugle that buses were originally meant to enter service once Pulse Milwaukee Line launched. But before they arrived earlier than expected, Pace put them into service, trying to place them on routes that will become ART corridors. The Bugle has seen those buses on Route 250 on multiple occasions.

According to the statistics compiled by Regional Transporation Authority, Route 250 currently sixth busiest route in the entire system. May 2017 saw 3,021 boardings a month on weekdays, 1,720 hoardings a month on Saturdays and 1,217 boards on Sundays. The route begins at Davis Purple Line ‘L’ station, which doubles as a major transfer point for local CTA and Pace buses and Union Pacific North Metra Line station, and ends O’Hare Kiss-and-Fly terminal, where riders can transfer to Airport Transit System automated train, which links the parking lot to all of O’Hare International Airport terminals. Along the way, it stops at Dempster-Skokie Yellow Line ‘L’ station and Union Pacific Northwest Metra Line’s Des Plaines stations, both of which serve as major transfer points for local buses.

The locations for Pulse Dempster Line stations haven’t been finalized, but current plans called for it to stop at aforementioned transit hubs. In Morton Grove, it will stop at Austin Avenue and Waukegan Road, while Harlem Avenue station will serve both Morton Grove and Niles. Additional Niles stations would be placed at Milwaukee Avenue and Cumberland Avenue. In Park Ridge, Western Avenue stop would be the closest stop to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, while Dee Road station would be the closest station to Maine East High School.

Most of those stations would allow riders to transfer to local routes – though some of those routes are weekday-only. Riders would be able to transfer to Route 210 at Waukegan Road, Route 423 at Harlem Avenue and Niles Free Bus Route 411 at Western Avenue, while the Milwaukee Avenue would serve as a transfer point for Route 270, Niles Free Bus Route 410 and Pulse Milwaukee Line.

According to Pace spokesperson Maggie Daly-Skogbakken, the locations of the stations were chosen based on“a variety of factors, including safety, the amount of boardings and alightings at the stop, potential connections to other services, existing landscape and environmental impact.” She emphasized that the locations haven’t been finalized.

Pace currently plans to continue operating regular Route 250 alongside Pulse Dempster Line, but it hasn’t worked out the details yet.

“If and how it will be adjusted to complement the Dempster Line has yet to be determined,” Daly-Skogbakken said. “Any significant changes would be presented at a public hearing. “

Route 250 is one of the several Pace routes that provides school bus-like service. It serves Maine West and Maine East high schools. Before and after school, certain trips follow different routing than usual to pick up students that otherwise wouldn’t be able to take a bus to school without making several transfers, and they pick up and drop off students closer to school entrances. Daly-Skogbakken told the Bugle that, whatever happens to Route 250, those trips won’t be affected.

At this point, the planning process is going through the stakeholder outreach and environmental review phase. Daly-Skogbakken said that some outreach already.

“Stakeholders who take part in our early project advisory groups typically include community leaders, business and property owners, municipal planners and staff, and elected officials,” she said. “We held the first Citizens Advisory Group meeting in March of 2016, another in June 2016, and a third this past June. We’ve also had multiple meetings with local community officials and leaders where we’ve presented the Pulse program and preliminary plans. That will happen throughout the project, as will public outreach.”

Daly-Skogbakken also said that the agency is gearing up to hold public meetings similar to the ones held during the Pulse Milwaukee Line planning process.

“Once we’re a little further along in the process we hold open houses to give all other stakeholders, like residents and customers, to review proposed plans and provide input so we can refine as needed,” she said.

Daly-Skogbakken added that the first meeting will be held on September, but that Pace wasn’t prepared to release anything anything more specific until the week after the interview – after this issue’s print deadline.