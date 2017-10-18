PACE proposes raising bus fares, transfer fees

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff PACE currently operates weekday rush hour commuter buses from Plainfield to Chicago, with stops in Bolingbrook, the Damen CTA station, and downtown Chicago.

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

PACE suburban bus transit agency is planning to raise its fares as part of next year’s budget – a first major fare increase since 2009.

Under the proposed budget, the cash fares for regular routes will go up from $2 to $2.25, while Ventra card fares will go up from $1.57 to $2. The fares for premium routes would increase more drastically, going up from $4 to $4.50. And while transfers between routes currently cost $0.25, under the new budget, they would increase to $0.30.

The increases are designed to help make up for the budget shortfall due to the combination of reduced state funding and lower than expected sales tax revenue. According to Maggie Daly Skogsbakken, PACE ‘s media relations manager, the transit agency is doing its part to reduce the deficit: freezing new hirs, requiring some employees to pay more for insurance and changing the way it makes some payments. If approved, the fare increases will take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

While PACE hasn’t made any major fare increases since 2009, there have been a few changes. As part of the switchover to Ventra cards, transfers for cash-paying riders were eliminated, and so were 10 Ridge Plus regular and premium route tickets, which allowed riders to buy an equivalent of 11 single-ride fares for a price of 10. Effective Jan. 1, 2016, PACE raised cash fares from $1.75 to $2 while keeping Ventra card fares the same.

According to a fact sheet provided by PACE , the agency is expecting to face a $12 million budget shortfall. The 2018 budget document indicates that $3.4 million of it was lost due to declining state funding. PACE is expecting the fare increases to bring in predominately $2.3 million, raising the amount of farebox revenue by 8.4 percent.

Regular riders make up the majority of PACE ‘s bus system. In most cases, the transfers function similar as they do on CTA buses and ‘L’ trains – riders are entitled to two transfers for exactly 120 minutes after the riders pay to board. The first transfer costs 25 cents, while the second one is free. CTA accepts PACE transfers, and PACE accepts CTA transfers, allowing riders easy transfer between systems.

There are some exceptions to this rule. In several larger cities in Chicago regions – including Joliet – transfers are free, but only between buses that serve that particular city.

The budget indicates that the routes where transfers are free will remain free, but for other routes, the first transfer will go up to $0.30

The increases would mean that, for the first time in recent decades, PACE bus fares will be the same as CTA bus fares, while the transfers would actually be more expensive than the CTA’s.

The premium routes include rush-hour commuter shuttles between downtown Chicago and several southwestern suburbs, a summer shuttle service to Six Flags Great America and routes that link riders to Wrigley Field, Soldier Field and Guaranteed Rate Field on game days. Routes 755 and 855 serve Plainfield, while routes 850 and 851 serve Bolingbrook.

While transfers between premium routes work the same way as regular routes, riders transferring from regular routes to premium routes have to pay additional surcharges. Riders playing one-time fares have to pay additional $2.50, while riders with all passes except the 30-day Premium PACE /CTA Pass have to pay extra $2.25 per ride. The 2018 budget calls for them to be increased to $2.80 and $2.50, respectfully.

The increases didn’t spare some of the other services. Call-n-ride program allows riders in certain areas – including West Joliet – to book trips can pick them up and drop them off anywhere within said area. Because call-n-ride fares were always the same as regular fares, they would go up as well, from $1.75 to $2.

The ADA paratransit services, which severe both the City of Chicago and suburban six-county region, would see their fares go up as well, from $3 to $3.25.

PACE isn’t planning to increase the cost of any of its passes. The Niles Free Bus system, where every aspect of the operations – including fares – must be agreed upon between the Village of Niles and PACE , won’t be affected.

Daly Skogsbakken told this newspaper that riders wouldn’t be asked to cover the deficit alone. The transit agency is making cuts as well.

“PACE administrative staff will see a six percent increase in their contribution to health care, there will be a corporate hiring freeze, and eligible capital expenses previously paid from operating budget will be paid from capital budget in 2018,” she said.

According to the fact sheet provided to this newspaper, the hiring freeze will save $3 million, while using the capital budget to cover some of the expenses currently covered through operating budget would save $5 million. Because the majority of the capital budget comes from local, state and federal grants, funds from Regional Transportation Authority and proceeds from PACE bond sales, it would have a net effect of reducing deficit.

PACE Board of Directors will vote on whether adopt the 2018 budget – and with it, the fare increases – during its Nov. 8 meeting. To give residents a chance to comment, it will be holding a series of public hearings throughout October.

In Will County, the hearing will be held on Oct. 18 at Joliet Public Library, between 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. The DuPage County meeting will be held on Oct. 23 at DuPage County Government Center auditorium between 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. There will also be multiple hearings in suburban Cook County. The complete schedule is available at http://www.PACE bus.com/sub/news_events/public_hearings_upcoming.asp

Residents can also submit their comments online at http://www.PACE bus.com/sub/news_events/public_hearings_comments.asp