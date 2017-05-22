Parade route closing some streets on Memorial Day

On Monday, May 29, the Plainfield American Legion Marne Post #13 is honoring veterans by hosting their annual Memorial Day Parade.

The parade begins at Ira Jones Middle School, 15320 S. Wallin Drive, Plainfield, at 10:30 a.m. and travel east on Ottawa Street. The parade will enter onto the path of Settler’s Park near the intersection of Van Dyke Road and Ottawa Street. The parade continues east through Settler’s Park and ends at the Memorial in the park. A flag raising ceremony at the Memorial follows the parade.

The following roadways will close at approximately 10:15 a.m. and remain closed until the Parade reaches the Memorial (at approximately 10:45 a.m.):

Wallin Drive at Ottawa Street

Ottawa Street from Wallin Drive to Van Dyke Road

Van Dyke Road at Ottawa Street

Parking will also be restricted on these roads from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A limited amount of parking will be available at the Village Hall and along Village Center Drive. Additional parking can be found on Van Dyke Road south of Ottawa Street and at Ira Jones School.

Anyone with questions pertaining to the road closures or the parking can contact Commander Ken Ruggles at his office, 815-267-7211.