Parents, caregivers invited to 6-week mental illness program

NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is offering NAMI Basics, a free, 6-week education program for parents and family caregivers of children and teens who are experiencing symptoms of a mental illness or whom have already been diagnosed. NAMI Basics is offered in a group setting so you can connect with other people face-to-face. Learn the facts about mental health conditions and how best to support your child at home, at school and when they’re getting medical care.

The 6-week course starts Sept. 19, from 6-8:30 p.m. at NAMI Will-Grundy, 417 Taylor Street, Joliet.

Last year, 99 percent of the participants said they would recommend the program to other parents.

The course is taught by a trained team with real-life experience; they know what you’re going through because they’ve been there. The six-session program provides critical strategies for taking care of your child and learning the ropes of recovery.

At NAMI Basics, find out that you’re not alone. Recovery is a journey, and there is hope. The group setting of NAMI Basics provides mutual support and shared positive impact—you can experience compassion and reinforcement from people who understand your situation. You also can help others with your own experience.

NAMI Basics covers:

Managing crises, solving problems and communicating effectively

How to take care of yourself and handle stress

Developing the confidence and stamina to support your child with compassion

Learning about current treatments, including evidence-based therapies, medications and side effects

Gaining an overview of the public mental health care, school and juvenile justice systems and supporting resources to help you navigate these systems

Understanding the challenges and impact of mental health conditions on your entire family

This class is free however, pre-registration is required. E-mail marketing@namiwillgrundy.org to register, or visit out website at www.namiwillgrundy.org for additional information.