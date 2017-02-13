Home / Morton Grove / Morton Grove/News / Park Ridge Chamber honors Community Stars

Park Ridge Chamber honors Community Stars

Officials from Maine Township were among the 240+ guests at the Feb. 11 Park Ridge Chamber of Commerce Community Stars Dinner Dance. Held at Café La Cave in Des Plaines, the annual event honors recipients of the Community Stars Awards for exceptional community volunteer service. In addition, the first ever Business of the Year Award was given to Lynnette’s School of Dance. A Lifetime Achievement Award was given to James D. McLennan of The McLennan Company.



