Park Ridge Chamber honors Community Stars

Officials from Maine Township were among the 240+ guests at the Feb. 11 Park Ridge Chamber of Commerce Community Stars Dinner Dance. Held at Café La Cave in Des Plaines, the annual event honors recipients of the Community Stars Awards for exceptional community volunteer service. In addition, the first ever Business of the Year Award was given to Lynnette’s School of Dance. A Lifetime Achievement Award was given to James D. McLennan of The McLennan Company.
Trustee Kelly Schaefer, left, Trustee Peter Gialamas, Trustee Laura Morask, Trustee Kimberly Jones, and Slate Member David Carrabotta who is running for Trustee. Morask, a former Community Star winner, is running unopposed for Township Supervisor. Gialamas is seeking the Clerk’s position. The others are seeking re-election.
The Night of Stars brought out lots of business owners and community volunteers. Here, Kevin Witek of Y-Tech Heating, poses with his wife, Ann, who owns the local State Farm Agency. Ann Witek was President of the Park Ridge Chamber in 2007.
Karen Larsen, left, congratulates Judy Barclay of the Kalo Foundation/Iannelli Studios on being one of the night’s Community Stars. Larsen is a former Community Star who nominated Barclay for the award.
Park Ridge Chamber Director Gail Haller congratulates Dr. Ken Wallace, Supt. of Maine High School Dist. 207, on students from Maine South (Amanda Marino) and Maine East (Jigar Patel) being honored as Community Stars.