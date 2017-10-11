Park Ridge Civic Orchestra announces 2017-18 concert season

Starting with Halloween, Park Ridge Civic Orchestra’s 24th season offers its acclaimed mix of holiday-themed concerts for patrons of all ages. The season also includes a new gala benefit inspired by cabarets of the Belle Epoque era. Concerts will be conducted by PRCOrchestra Music Director Victor Muenzer and will be held at the historic Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge.

The Family Halloween Concert is October 25 at 7 p.m. Reviving the popular theme of the first Halloween concert, now a favorite community tradition, “Tricks & Treats at the Mighty Organ” features a performance on the Pickwick’s 1929 pipe organ as well as orchestral classics and themes from popular musicals and movies. Pieces include dramatic favorites from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (Menken), along with “Night on Bald Mountain” (Mussorgsky) and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (Dukas); both from Disney’s early masterpiece, Fantasia. The orchestra will also perform Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, Williams’ symphonic suite for Harry Potter, and Webber’s Phantom of the Opera. “Tricks & Treats” includes performances by soprano Linden Christ, actor Randy Steinmeyer as master of ceremonies, organist Matt Haider, and student musicians from District 64 middle schools.

As part of its mission to make great music affordable to all ages, PRCOrchestra’s Halloween concert offers a special Family Pass for two adults/seniors and two youth under 18 for just $30 total; tickets for additional children are $5 each; adults and seniors are $15. Preceding the concert, free Halloween-themed activities from 5 to 6:30 p.m. include trick-or-treating at nearby Hodges Park with the Park Ridge Park District, spooky storytelling at the Park Ridge Public Library, and a Kalo Foundation-sponsored coloring concert, also at the Library, just across the street from the Pickwick Theatre.

The Annual Gala Benefit will be held November 4, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Gene & Georgetti in Rosemont. Inspired this year by the dazzling cabarets of the late-19th-century Belle Epoque, the Gala features great dining, dancing, exciting raffle and silent auction prizes including coveted sports memorabilia and more. The evening includes live entertainment by lovely talents from Lynnette School of Dance and the Jacobi Family Jazz Quartet with Abigal Riccards. Black-tie is optional. Tickets are $125 each, with a 10 percent savings on a table of 10, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Gala Benefit proceeds support the non-profit orchestra’s mission of making the professional concert experience affordable and convenient to people of all ages.

The Holiday Concert will be held December 6, at 7:30 p.m. Inspired by the enchanting Christmas ballet, the “Nutcracker” concert ranges from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker Suite” to the stellar new classic, “Star Wars Suite by Williams. Other inspired orchestral pieces include Anderson’s Sleigh Ride and Christmas Festival. This year, popular holiday favorites will be performed by acclaimed jazz pianist Kent Wehman and jazz vocalist Sarah Young. Tickets are $25/adults, $20/seniors, and $5/youth under 18.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.parkridgecivicorchestra.org, or call (847) 692-7726.