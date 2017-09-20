Park Ridge Community news

Changes to Park Ridge Police Text a Tip program

The Park Ridge Police Department changed vendors for the anonymous tipping service used by the City. The transition means that the process for submitting a tip has changed. Tipsters can send information to the department, anonymously, by sending a text in the following way:

To begin your tip message, enter the number “888777” in the phone number line. Then start your message with the text, TIP ICARE. After TIP ICARE, leave a space and begin entering your tip with as much information as possible. All tips remain anonymous.

Example: TIP ICARE tree branch down at 1st and Main.

Remember, if the crime is in progress or if there is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

For more information, visit www.parkridgepolice.org

Park Ridge Community Emergency Response Team seeking members

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, light search and rescue, team organizations, and disaster medical operations.

We are seeking volunteers to join us and to help keep our community safe. If you have a few extra hours a month and are interested in becoming involved, please consider joining us. We will be hosting a Community Emergency Response Team two-day class Saturday, October 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, October 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park Ridge Public Works Service Center, 400 Busse Highway Park Ridge.

If you are interested in becoming a CERT volunteer, contact Phil Falson at parkridgecert@gmail.com for additional information.