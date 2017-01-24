Park Ridge Kiwanis spaghetti dinner is Feb. 3

Tickets are still available for the Park Ridge “Noon” Kiwanis Club 30th annual homemade spaghetti dinner that will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 4:45 to 7:30 p.m. at Park Ridge Presbyterian Church, 1300 W. Crescent Ave., Park Ridge. Tickets are $12.50 for adults, $6 for children six to 12. There is no charge for children under six. Dine in and carry out options are available. For tickets, call Dave Donovan, a past president, at 847-692-9077. Proceeds of the event will benefit the community organizations and projects supported by Park Ridge “Noon” Kiwanis. Among many others they include Christmas baskets for those in need, July 4th Kiddie Day Parade, education scholarships, Maine Township High School District 207 Health Center based at Maine East, Park Ridge Library children’s programming and spastic paralysis research.