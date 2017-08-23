Park Ridge Library reaffirms place of business policy

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

The Park Ridge Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a slight tweak to the policy regarding individuals who use the library to do business.

In Jan. 16, 2016, the board approved a policy that required anyone who used the library to tutor and otherwise conduct activities that earn income to register with the library and pay a fee. The revision adopted during the Aug. 15 meeting made it clear that the patrons in questions don’t necessarily have to be making money in order to fall under that policy. And while the policy has been controversial since before it was implemented, the trustees said that they were mostly happy with the way it was implemented.

The previous version of the policy stated that it applied to “two or more individuals meeting in the Library in the course of providing or receiving any goods or services for profit.” It defined business organizations as “any individual, trust, estate, sole proprietor, partnership, association, company or corporation, engaged in the occupation of providing goods or services directly to consumers, regardless of whether it is for profit or not-for- profit.” While business organizations can use the library to do business during regular hours, they must register with the library once a year and pay a $10 an hour fee every time they use the library to conduct business. They also have to do their business at tables that are specifically labeled as “designated for that purpose.” with the library reserving the right to ask them to move to another location if the staff feels that “it is interfering with the public’s use of the library.”

The revised policy replaced the word “profit” with “compensation.” The definition of business organizations was tweaked, with the words “for compensation” added between “consumers” and “regardless.”

According to Gretchen Koffkamp, the library’s Manager of Reference Services, the library has found that the vast majority of people who pay the fee more than once are tutors.

“I would say that most adults who meet for business never come back,” she said.

According to interim co-director Anastasia Daskalos, the change was sparked by a recent incident.

“The teacher [who was] tutoring for no compensation felt that she was chased out of the library and treated unfairly,” she said.

Her fellow co-director Laura Scott said that the library wanted to remove any ambiguity about who the policy applied to – something that board treasurer Michael Reardon felt was a good idea.

“I think it covers the intent better,” he said.

Trustee Char Foss-Eggemann said that, from what she understood, Daskalos’ description of the incident wasn’t quite accurate.

“Just to be clear, the policy was never intended to apply to volunteer tutors,” she said. “And [the teacher] was never chased away – she was asked to move to the tutoring area.”

Trustee Joshua Kiem used the discussion as an opportunity to clear up another area of ambiguity.

“If I come from out of town, do a job interview with someone from Park Ridge [inside the library], would it be considered [doing something for] compensation?”

“Yes.” Daskalos replied.

Board president Patrick Lamp said that, as someone who used to be a tutor when he was young, he was in favor of adding an exception for high-schoolers – though he quickly added that this was something the board could discuss at a later meeting.

“I think it’s great when high school kids tutor other kids,” he said.

Park Ridge Library board launch director search

The Park Ridge Public Library voted unanimously during its Aug. 15 meeting to hire Vernon Hills based John Keister & Associates to find a new library director.

Janet Van De Carr, the library director since 2000, retired in June 2017. Since then, Anastasia Daskalos and Laura Scott served as interim co-directors. According to the proposal submitted to the board, the process is expected to take about 3-4 months.

John Keister & Associates, around since 1987, has completed over 300 searches. According to its proposal, founder John Keiser served on the Board of Directors of Chicago area’s North Suburban Library System, and he served as a trustee and president on an unspecified library board.

Board treasurer Michael Reardon said that the board’s Personal Committee looked at three finalists – two of which were based in Chicago area and one is further out.

“We were really impressed with [John Keister & Associates],” he said. “[Keister] has really done his homework. His approach seems to be one that was very collaborative, not just with the trustees but with the staff.”

Reardon also said that he liked the fact that the firm offered a one-year guarantee – if the director they recommend leaves within a year, they would do another search for free.

The proposal breaks down the search timeline. During the first month, they will meet with the library board, the staff and “other constituencies” to get their take on what they want in a director, as well as advertise and begin recruiting candidates. During months 2-3 month, they will interview candidates, narrow the field down to 3-5 candidates and present their information to the board. The board would then interview those candidates, with the firm offering advice.

During months 3-4, the board will do the final interviews and do reference checks, and choose a final candidate.

The firm is charging $16,500 for its services, with the library paying $5,500 upfront, another $5,500 when it presents the finalists and the rest when the director is hired.

The board agreed to do the initial meeting on Aug. 24.