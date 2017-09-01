Park Ridge police officer honored for saving life

By Igor Studenkov

For the Bugle

Park Ridge Police Department Officer Dan Kearns received the Lifesaving Award for saving a woman who attempted suicide, providing medical aid that made a difference between life and death.

He received the award during the Aug. 21 Park Ridge City Council meeting. As Park Ridge Police Chief Frank Kominski reflected, he is always especially happy to give out those awards, because it gets to the heart of what police work is about and reaffirms the value of saving a life. And he said that the fact that he’s been able to give several lifesaving awards in recent years speaks to the quality of Park Ridge police officers.

“This is our highest award, our lifesaving award, and I got to tell you – as i stand here giving more of these out than, I think, of any other awards, it just shows you the caliber of the type of people that we have, and, actually, the value on human life and how important saving anyone’s life is.” Kamiski said.

He told the council that Kearns responded to a call at 10 p.m. about a “suicidal subject.” After gaining entry, the officer found a woman in a basement, and saw that her self-inflicted injuries were severe.

“[Kearns] quickly retrieved his medical supplies and applied pressure, controlling the extensive bleeding that had occurred at the location until the Fire Department arrived,” Kaminski said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where her condition was stabilized. But the police chief said that, if it weren’t for Kearns aid, she might not have made it.

“You truly demonstrated the high degree of professionalism, skills, strong work ethic that is in keeping with the mission and values of the Park Ridge Police Department,” Kaminski told Kearns. “Your actions are to be commended, your professionalism, dedication are continued asset to this department. And I personally appreciate your efforts. You’re a wonderful person. Congratulations on a job well done.”

Kearns’ family was on hand to join in the celebration. As it has usually been the case with police awards, his wife pinned the medal on his uniform, to the applause of the onlookers.

Park Ridge City Council mulls liquor license for Uptown Nail salon

The Park Ridge City Council held the first of the two required readings for an ordinance that would allow Uptown’s Anthony Valentino Salon and Day Spa to get a liquor license.

The spa is applying for a S-4 liquor license, a Special Complimentary Service license. As previously reported by the Bugle, in the spring of 2016, the City Council created a S category liquor license in response to request from businesses which specialize in something other than food to be able to serve alcohol. While several businesses have since applied for liquor licenses, this was the first salon and day spa to do so.

Anthony Valentino Salon and Day Spa is located at 24 Main Street, southwest of the Union Pacific Northwest Metra Line embankment. According to the application documents, it has been operating since 1989. Beer on the Wall, a “beer cafe” that also holds a Class S liquor license, is located a block southeast.

Under the terms of the license, the salon would be able to offer up to three drinks for free. The applicant had to pay $500 to get the license. As of this writing, the only S-4 license holder in Park Ridge is Bottle and Bottega, a wine and paint studio.

According to the documents included with the application, co-owner Joann Fosco has completed an on-precise BASSET alcohol certification process on May 1, 2017, and employees Monica Osika and Krsistin Tumino completed the same training on Feb. 6, 2017 and Feb. 7, 2017, respectively.

The application went before the Park Ridge Liquor Commission on the afternoon of Aug. 1, where it was approved. The City Council held the first reading, approving it without discussion.