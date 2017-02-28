Park Ridge police warn of recent increase in residential burglaries

Park Ridge Police Detectives are investigating five residential burglaries and three attempted residential burglaries which occurred between February 14 and February 23. Detectives have been able to collect information which seems to indicate that the cases may be related and want the community to be aware.

The incidents have been focused on the south end of Park Ridge, primarily south of Devon Avenue. In all of the burglaries and the attempts, with one exception, the suspects gained or attempted to gain entry through an open window. The burglaries and attempts have occurred between 7:30 am and 6:00 pm with a concentration around lunchtime hours.

The department recently disseminated some burglary prevention tips through our social media platforms, NIXLE, Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor. Anyone who is unable to locate those tips online or is interested in signing up for department information should contact Community Strategies Officer Ben Peterson at 847-318-5233 or bpeterso@parkridgepolice.org.