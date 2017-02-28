Patricia Ann Frieders, 80, a longtime resident of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on February 27, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice. Visitation is Thursday, March 2, from 3 until 8 p.m. at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 3, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit http://www.overman-jones.com/