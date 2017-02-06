Patricia Lee Stanford, 77, recently of Savoy but long-time of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, February 4, 2017 at the Villas of Hollybrook, in Savoy. She was born June 30, 1939 in Pryor, Okla., to the loving, late parents, John and Doris Lauterbach. Loving wife of her late first husband, William Raper and her second husband, Kenneth Stanford, wedded for 48 years. Caring mom of Suzanne (Neil) Griffith, Zachary (Sara) Stanford, Chris (Julie) Stanford, Bruce (Johnna) Stanford, Mel (Jan) Stanford, and Angie Stanford. Fun grandma of Heath, Ashley, Aaron, Jerrod, Kendra, Kelsey, Caleb, Austin, Jack, Amelia, Aleigha, and David. Great-grandma of Alyssa, Keira, Tyler, Ivy, Jaela, Kennedy, and Kaeden. Warm and humorous sister of Margaret (John) Cox, Johnny (Susan) Lauterbach, and Bill (Loan) Lauterbach. Her beloved grand dogs “Leila and Molly.” Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Pat worked for the Board of Education in Wichita, Kan., for many years. She was very active at St. Mary Immaculate Church including chairwoman of the funeral luncheon committee and also received the St. Mary Immaculate CCW, Woman of the Year. Pat also volunteered for the Meals on Wheels Program for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: ALS Research Fund, University of Chicago, Dept. of Neurology, 5841 S. Maryland Ave., Chicago, Ill., 60637. Visitation is Thursday, February 9, 4-8 p.m. at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, Ill., 60544 (Corners Rt. 30 East & Rt. 59 South). Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, February 10 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Church, 15629 S. Rt. 59, Plainfield, Ill., 60544. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Wagoner, Okla. For more information, please call 815-436-09221 or www.overan-jones.com.