Peck says goodbye to Plainfield board

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff Plainfield Mayor Mike Collins (left) presents outgoing Trustee Garrett Peck with a plaque in recognition of his service to Plainfield. Peck, who served since 2009 on the board, lost his seat as trustee in the April 4 election.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Members of the village board bid farewell to one board member this week, thanking him for his service with a special plaque presented during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, April 24

Trustee Garrett Peck lost his seat on the board after the April 4 election. Peck came in fourth in a four-way race for three seats, with Trustee Margie Bonuchi keeping her seat, and newcomers Callie Larson and Larry Newton filling out the new board.

Peck served on the planning commission from 2008 to 2009, then was elected as village trustee from 2009 to 2017.

Mayor Mike Collins presented Peck with a plaque “in recognition and appreciation of your outstanding service and dedication to the village of Plainfield.”

Peck said his service with the village has been an interesting experience.

“I remember first starting in public comments when I was concerned about a couple different local issues, and the board was receptive, and that’s what really sparked my interest in public service and getting more involved,” Peck said. “Everything happens for a reason. I’ve had an amazing time here, I’ve worked with some amazing professionals on the staff side as well as elected officials.”

Peck told the board that the experience of living in the public sector has been humbling, noting that he and other board members have seen successes and some failures. Peck even said that he was hesitant to run for another term as trustee, but was accepting of the outcome of the April 4 election.

“This is a democracy,” Peck said “As far as not getting as many votes as I would have liked to have gotten, that’s God’s will. And that’s what’s meant to be, that’s what the voters chose, and that’s democracy. We can’t just turn it off when we don’t like the results.”

Peck congratulated the incoming board members. He called his time on the board a learning experience, but said he was excited to see what the new board will mean for Plainfield.

“I think it will be a really good idea to have some fresh ideas on the board, and I look forward to seeing it evolve.”

Peck did not say if he planned to return to public service, but did say he was looking forward to being a private citizen and watching the board from that perspective. Board members thanked him for his service and his insight and help to other trustees as they worked their way through various issues.

Peck is currently enrolled in a graduate program at the University of Illinois.

The new village board will be seated on May 1.