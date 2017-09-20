Pedestrian struck, killed Tuesday by train in Lisle

The DuPage County Coroner Office in conjunction with the Lisle Police Department and the Burlington Northern Sante Fe railroad are currently investigating a death where a pedestrian was struck by a train.

At approximately 9:58 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, a 911 call was received for a pedestrian apparently struck by a train. Emergency personnel responded to the scene, which was determined to be mile post marker 25.9 of the Santa Fe rail.

Emergency personnel confirmed that the pedestrian had no signs life and contacted the coroner’s office.Personnel from the DuPage County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the pedestrian at 10:18 p.m.

An examination into the preliminary cause of death is being performed Wednesday, September 20.

The preliminary findings will be posted later.