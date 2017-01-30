Perfect timing: NOTRE DAME SENIOR KELLEHER ROLLS PERFECT 300 GAME TO LOCK UP ALL-STATE HONORS

By Scott Taylor

For the Bugle

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Notre Dame senior Connell Kelleher proved last year was no fluke after he repeated as All-State after taking sixth place Saturday at St. Clair Bowl.

“It feels good,” Kelleher said. “I wanted to finish ahead of last year and I accomplished that.”

It was a bit of a struggle for Kelleher Saturday morning as he fell outside of the top 12.

A 231 in the final game pushed him back around the top 12.

Then, in the first game after break, he rolled a 300 to solidify his spot in the top 12.

“The 300 felt really good. It was my first one,” Kelleher said. “I was pretty down after the morning and coach said I was going to bowl a 300 after break and I did. I was pretty nervous going for the 300. It was a really great experience.”

Kelleher was in eighth place after the first day with a 1,353. He fired a 707 in the morning with a 257 game to open play. He added a 646 in the afternoon after shooting a 266 in his first game after break.

“The first half I did good and shot a 707, but the key to the day was carry,” Kelleher said. “From the second game to the sixth game, I had a hard time knocking out the corner pins. I could have done a lot better. I didn’t make the greatest shots. It is whoever has the most carry wins, just like last year.”

Robert Van Houghton squeezed into the finals after rolling a 1,270. He shot a 544 in the morning and had a 726 in the afternoon after a 278 game to close.

“Man, it was scary,” Van Houghton said. “It feels great. It was a little nerve-wracking because I made it by about 25 pins, so I just made it. I realized every pin counts. If you miss a spare, you are in trouble.”

The team was unlucky No. 13, finishing with a total pinfall of 5,956. Lockport was the final advancer to finals with a 6,004.

“This is the second year in a row,” Van Houghton said. “We missed it by like 40 pins. Spares cost us. It’s rough.”

Van Houghton also started the second day a little rough with a 553, but finished strong with a 657 to shoot a 2,480 total, good for 47th.

“My goal was to reach day two and I’m happy about it,” Van Houghton said. “Adjusting was the key. It was great to make it to finals as a senior.”