Petition pick up for the March 20, 2018 General Primary Election

Will County Clerk Nancy Schultz Voots wants to remind individuals interested in running as a political candidate in the General Primary on March 20, 2018 about petition packet availability. On September 5, petition packets will be available for candidates to start circulating for signatures. Petitions can be printed out online at www.thewillcountyclerk.com. After selecting the desired petition packet, a petition sign out form will appear for Countywide and County Board candidates. This information is for the press to be able to contact candidates.

Petition Packets are also available at the Will County Clerk’s Office located at 302 N. Chicago Street, Joliet. A petition packet sign out list, (from online or in-person requests) will be available and posted on the website at 3:30 p.m. each business day.

The Will County offices to be nominated for a 4-year term are County Clerk, Treasurer, Sheriff, and Regional Superintendent of Schools (Will County). County Board Members to be nominated for a 4-year term are Districts 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 11. In addition, all precinct committeemen are up for election to serve a 2-year term.

Candidates must remember the following when collecting signatures: individual must be a registered voter, signatures must be signed not printed, and voters can only sign petitions within the district and/or precinct where they reside. In addition, since this is a Primary Election, they can only sign petitions for one political party. For the most up to date information on the upcoming General Primary, visit www.thewillcountyclerk.com. There is no election this November.