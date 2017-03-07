Pets on Parade set for May 21 in Westmont

On Sunday, May 21, the Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau and the Westmont Park District will present the 6th Annual Westmont Pet Promenade and Party in the Park event. The event will be held at Ty Warner Park, Blackhawk Drive, Westmont, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with the Westmont Park District Touch-a-Truck & Flying 4 Kids events. These are all free events open to two-footed and four-footed participants.

The day will be filled with fun activities, contests and a K-9 unit demonstration from the Oak Brook Police K-9 Unit. The day ends with the grand finale of the Pet Promenade/Parade when the animals and their owners participate in a short parade past the event judges who will select Best in Show, Best Costume, Largest Pet, Smallest Pet, Best Pet Trick and Most Unusual Pet.

The event will also provide an opportunity to meet the phenomenon, “Bubba” the alligator, who is the one and only North AmericanaAlligator who takes commands from his trainer, and other animals from highly acclaimed Cold Blooded Creatures. Several animal rescue associations will also be in attendance with pet information and pets for adoption.

This event presents a unique opportunity for families to take their pets for a fun day at the park. There will be over 20 vendors showcasing products for pets and their owners. Food vendors will also be on-hand or you can bring your own picnic. K-Hits 104.3 Radio Station will broadcast live from the event. Vendor spaces are still available. Contact the Westmont Chamber at 630-960-5553.

All are welcome to bring your family pets and enjoy the day.

For more information on the event visit www.westmontchamber.com.