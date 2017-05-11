Phase II improvements continue at various Valley View schools

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

Site improvements at Romeoville High School and J.R. Tibbott Elementary School will continue this summer, improving traffic flow and circulation.

Valley View School District 365u will complete Phase II of both projects. The initial phase of work last summer included the reconfiguration of the parent drop off zone and the student parking lot.

At RHS, the $1.8 million project, is intended to provide a safe arrangement of bus queuing and student access to/from the busses during arrival and departure at the east side of the campus. According to the school district, the bus zone will be extended towards the south, and busses will no longer need to “double up” during queuing; offering a vast improvement in visibility.

Plans show additional sidewalks and standing zones to be added for students. Visitor parking will be segregated from the student flow, and a well-defined main entrance will be created at the east face of the building, off of Route 53.

Phase II also includes the accommodation for parking 29 buses and corresponding bus drivers; these are additional parking/busses necessitated by both the Early Childhood Expansion project and the lack of space at the existing transportation center. This improvement will be made to the east and behind the football stadium complex.

At Tibbott, the initial phase of work last summer included the addition of a dedicated bus drop off/pick up lane, reconstruction of the south staff parking lot and a much-needed playground was added. According to the district, Phase II at $518,000, intends to provide a safe arrangement for parent drop off/pick up and student access during arrival and departure at the west side of the campus. The parent drop off will be extended to the south to ease congestion. Additional sidewalks, walking paths and standing zones will be added for students and parents.

Funding for the projects will be incorporated into the budget through the bond proceeds.