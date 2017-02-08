Pizza exhibit draws long lines to the Niles Public Library

To mark the opening, of the "I Love Pizza" exhibit at the Niles Public Library, Home Run Inn, a Woodridge-based pizzeria chain and frozen pizza maker, provided free pizzas for the first 200 people to walk through the door.

By Igor Studenkov | For the Bugle

Half an hour before the official, Feb. 3 grand opening of the Niles Public Library’s new I Love Pizza exhibit, the line was already forming.

The reason was simple. To mark the opening, Home Run Inn, a Woodridge-based pizzeria chain and frozen pizza maker, provided free pizzas for the first 200 people to walk through the door. The library advertised that in advance, drawing a crowd that kept growing over the next 30 minutes. By the time the ribbon was cut, the line got so large that it snaked through the magazine stacks,

The library officials hope that the turnout will translate into continued interest. The exhibit is on the library’s third floor, at the Franklin Gallery area, until March 31. The library is also holding several events dealing with various pizza-related topics, and a pizza-themed art contest for students in grades 5-12 will run until the end of February.

The exhibit was a brainchild of Kendall Bruns. He said he was interested in pizza since he was a young child. His family usually ate home-cooked meals, so every time his mother ordered pizza was a major event.

“As I got older, I traveled more,” Bruns recalled. “I noticed pizzas are different in different places, and I wondered why.”

He started looking at the list of best pizzas in the country and traveling to check them out. He would up collecting menus, which lead to collecting other pizza-related items, such as boxes and merchandise. His experience working in a pizzeria fueled his interest further.

“People asked if I get sick of it, and I never did,” Bruns said.

After graduating from the Art Academy of Cincinnati, he would up doing advertising and display design, including displays for museums. In 2015, he decided to combine his skills and his passion, launching the U.S. Pizza Museum.

Originally, the museum was entirely online. In 2016, he started doing pop-up exhibits at various venues – which is how it came to the attention of the Niles Library staff.

Sasha Vasilic, the library’s Public Relations and Marketing Supervisor said that he and Emily Mendoza, the library’s marketing assistant, came across the pop-up displays separately. They were already thinking about doing an exhibit in the spring of 2017. In 2016, the library put an exhibit about history of candy making in Chicago, and they wanted to do something similar this year.

“During winter time, people tend to stay indoors,” Vasilic said. “We think spring is a good time to go out.”

While the candy exhibit opened in March, they decided to do an exhibit in February this time around to coincide with the “Love Your Library” month.

“We figured we’d do a twist on it as ‘I love pizza,’” Vasilic said. “[And] we are extending it into March because it’s such an amazing exhibit.”

The two officials wound up approaching Bruns. As he explained during the opening ceremony, putting the exhibit at the library made a lot of sense.

“I was expecting to bring pizza [exhibit] to the library because libraries are great community gathering places,” Bruns said. “And the history of Chicago pizza is the history of your community. As you eat [pizza], think about where it comes from, its history.”

Vasilic said that the library already had a relationship with Home Run Inn, which previously supplied pizza for events such as the annual Library Night Out. The fact that the company has been around since 1923, and thus part of the history the exhibit would be featuring, didn’t hurt.

“I figured that our friends at Home Run Inn would be interested,” Vasilic said.

As Vasilic explained, the exhibit represented just as small portion of about 600 items in Bruns collection – but the picture it paints is extensive. The display boards delve into the history of pizza, touching on its origins, the history of pizzerias in Chicago, how the deep dish pizza was developed and the various types of pizzas found throughout United States. It also looked at the way pizza brands and advertising evolved over time, and the way pizza impacted popular culture.

Vasilic said he particularly liked one part.

“The wall on the right-hand size, [which] is a wall of pizza boxes,” he said. “I call it the unofficial Facebook selfie wall.”

As he saw it, every museum or tourist attraction should have a spot where visitors are encouraged to take pictures. Bruns put in “say cheese” sigh right underneath to facilitate just that.

In a speech during the opening ceremony, library director Susan Lempke said that the exhibit reflects something universal. Most people like pizza, and most people have their own opinion about which pizza is the best.

As with last year’s exhibit, the library officially launched the exhibit with a ribbon-cutting.

Vasilic estimated that about 175 people showed up. He said that, while he didn’t want to make any assumptions going in, he wasn’t surprised that the promise of free pizza brought in crowds.

Over the next two months, the library will hold several events to tie in with the exhibit. Bruns will give a presentation on a history of pizza on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. A pizza dough making workshop will be held on Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., and kids ages 4 and up will be able to take part in pizza-themed math games on Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.

The complete list of exhibit-related events is available at http://nileslibrary.org/pizza.