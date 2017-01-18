Pizza Wars benefitting Dist. 99 foundation

The District 99 Education Foundation is holding its 4th Annual Pizza Wars fundraiser at Downers Grove South, 1436 Norfolk, Downers Grove, on January 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., voting ends at 7:15 p.m. and the winner will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each online or $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit students at Downers Grove North and South High Schools. Order tickets or become a corporate sponsor by visiting: www.pizzawars.org.

Ten local pizza vendors are bringing their very best! They include: Al’s Pizzeria, John & Eddies, Lou Malnati’s, Woodgrain, Tortorice’s, Papa’s Pizza, L & F Pizza, Cucinova, Home Run Inn, and Olive Theory Pizzeria. An expected 350 guests are joining us in the Downers Grove South cafeteria.

“When corporate sponsors support our event and people attend to enjoy an evening of great pizza, an amazing raffle, and family games, they can be sure to have a great time!” says Denise Callarman, executive director of the District 99 Education Foundation. “Donations from the event supports STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) projects. Recently we granted funds for EKG sensors, heart rate monitors, robotics kits, metal clay for fine arts and DNA models. We also support Young Hearts for Life, an organization that provides heart screenings for all students at D99. These screenings are proven to save student lives.”

“While impacting our schools, we also support the D99 community,” states Martha Merilos, D99 Education Foundation Board member and Pizza Wars Chair. “With a proven increase sales for our generous pizza vendors, they know that their donation of pizza and staff time is worth it. We also provide recognition at the event for corporate sponsors donating $250-$1000 and we can’t forget all of the amazing business and individuals that donated prizes for our raffle baskets. At the same time, we are providing the community a great family event for a very reasonable price and for a great purpose–to support our D99 teachers and their students.”