Plainfield area search for wanted fugitive puts North High School on soft lockdown

Plainfield police along with several other law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive manhunt Tuesday afternoon in the area surrounding Plainfield North High School for a possibly armed fugitive, according to police reports.

On at 12:03 p.m. the Plainfield Police Department received an Illinois State Police Emergency Response message regarding a wanted fugitive, Lowell Maxwell “Max” Ambler, 46, of Mendota.

The message indicated that Ambler was in possession of a stolen semi-tractor trailer and was possibly en-route to the north/west portion of Plainfield. It also indicated that he should be considered armed and dangerous with active arrest warrants from both Lee and LaSalle Illinois counties for violation of bail bond and violation of an order of protection.

Plainfield Police units immediately responded to the area to conduct a search for the fugitive and vehicle. A short time later, the stolen semi-tractor trailer was located unoccupied on Normantown Road north of 119th Street.

Based on the possibility of the subject still being in the area, local schools were placed into soft lockdowns. Plainfield North High School students were prevented from being dismissed at their normal time. All afterschool outdoor activities were cancelled.

A reverse 911 of that area was issued for residents to stay home and additional police units from several surrounding communities and federal agencies were called in to conduct an exhaustive search.

The search included the surrounding residential areas, commercial areas, abandoned buildings/farm houses and agricultural fields. These searches were conducted by officers in vehicles, on foot, utilizing K9 units as well as the use of a fixed wing aerial surveillance plane.

After a nearly six hour search and investigation, leads developed indicating that the subject was no longer in the area. Based on these newly developed leads, the Plainfield search was concluded, however the investigation remains active.