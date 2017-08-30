Plainfield Blotter: July 7-August 10

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Plainfield Police Department and Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

JULY 7

James A. Koedding, 56, Plainfield, was arrested on the 13500 block of S. Route 59 for retail theft.

JULY 29

James D. Wilcher, 27, of Plainfield, was arrested on the 24200 block of Hazelcrest Drive for aggravated assault, domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

AUGUST 7

Benjamin Cabrera-Reyes, Jr., 18, of Plainfield, was arrested near Rt.59 and 135th Street for failure to yield at a stop sign, illegal possession of alcohol by minor, illegal transportation alcohol and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

AUGUST 8

Janet V. Petrauskas, 63, of Chicago, was arrested for retail theft.

Brad J. Anderson, 31, of Oswego, was arrested for leaving scene of an accident of property damage.

AUGUST 10

Hoyt A. Levert, 42, Bolingbrook, was arrested for not having a driver’s license on him, possession of cannabis 10 grams or less, doing over 35+ mph over the posted limit and other equipment violations.