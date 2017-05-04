Plainfield Board approves contract with administrator: Murphy will get $171,700 annually

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

With the new Village Board seated, members got to work immediately, approving the appointments of Mayor Mike Collins.

The board approved an employment agreement with Village Administrator Brian Murphy, effective May 1, 2017 through the last day of the term of office for Mayor Mike Collins.

The agreement provides Murphy with an annual salary of $171,700.

One board member did ask for clarity on the provision covering Murphy’s automobile travel.

“The contract includes a provision for $600 a month for vehicle expenses, that includes the lease presumably plus mileage, is that correct?” Trustee Larry Newton asked.

Murphy verified Newton’s take on the agreement. The agreement notes that the duties of the administrator require him or her to engage in business travel.

The agreement prohibits Murphy from engaging in any other business, teaching, or consulting activity while in the employment of the village.

Murphy is also entitled to certain benefits and reimbursed expenses, including insurance, professional dues, travel expenses, and meals.

The employment agreement was approved 5-0. Trustee Edward O’Rourke was not present at the meeting.

The following appointments were also approved by the board on Monday, May 1, for four years following the mayor’s term:

John Konopek – Police Chief

Jim Harvey – Village Attorney

Michelle Gibas – Village Clerk

Karen Ivlow – Village Treasurer

The board approved the following terms:

Expiring April 30, 2018

Richard Kiefer – Plan Commission Chair

Michael Bortel – Historic Preservation Commission Chair

Suzanne Derrick – Historic Preservation Commission Vice-Chair

Terms expiring April 30, 2019

Jeff Cook – Police Pension Board

Terms expiring April 30, 2020

Daniel Seggebruch – Plan Commission

John Renzi – Plan Commission

John Green – Plan Commission

Greg Chapman – Fire and Police Commission