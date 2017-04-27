Plainfield board approves measure to allocate state funds

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The village has transferred funds from the state to a regional authority, hoping to boost the power of two counties to help lower the cost of financing for businesses, non-profits, senior housing, and public housing.

On April 17, the board voted to cede allocated funds from the state of Illinois to the Will Kankakee Regional Development Authority (WKRDA).

Each year, the village of Plainfield, based on its home-rule status, receives an allocation of the Private Activity Bonding Cap, also known as the Volume Cap, from the state of Illinois.

The Volume Cap can be used to issue tax-exempt private activity bonds for certain qualifying low-income housing and industrial development projects.

It can also be given to another municipality or another government agency for similar uses.

The village’s volume cap for 2017 is $4.2 million, and allocation that must be reserved by May 1. If the village did not reserve that money, the cap simply reverts to the governor’s office for use on other projects throughout the state.

Plainfield village staff recommended this year, as it has in years past, that the application of the 2017 Volume Cap goes to the WKRDA, to support Plainfield and regional economic development and housing projects and to bring about an additional job creation to stimulate the area’s economy.

“It’s not really cash, it’s just the ability to issue bonds,” said Traci Pleckham, director of Management Services. “It’s nothing out of pocket for the village, but it does give us that ability to work with developments, to have that financing possibility for developers if they want to build something within the municipality.”

Pleckham said the village and other municipalities in Will and Kankakee counties have pooled those resources for the WKRDA, to apply to projects throughout the region. The Plainfield Supportive project, completed in 2010, was one project that benefited from those bonds, receiving $12.2 million in bonds that year.

“They are able to be the conduit, or the middle man for lack of better term,” Pleckham said. “It also gives us more of a cap, so our $4 million can become something like a $12 million project if that’s available for use in town or regionally to help create jobs and stimulate the economy.”

The village staff will continue to investigate potential local projects that would be eligible to use the private activity bonds as a financing tool, and work with the WKRDA to help facilitate any possible use of the volume cap.

The board approved the allocation of those funds unanimously.