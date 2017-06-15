Plainfield Board approves police training costs

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

More than 50 officers with the Plainfield Police Department will utilize a special training service starting in July, thanks to the approval this month by the village board.

The board approved a payment of just above $5,000 for a year-long training program, designed to keep their skills and knowledge up to date.

The members of the police department utilize several resources to keep up to date on their training. In addition to various training requirements on the state and federal level, the recently passed Police and Community Relations Improvement Act requires sworn police officers to receive training over multiple subjects.

Under the latest agreement, officers will utilize services from North East Multi-Regional Training, Inc., which utilizes several training providers to give specialized programs and training to local law enforcement.

One of those training providers – the Mobile Training Unit (MTU) – is under the direction of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. This program offers several hundred training classes per year. The classes are offered in a wide variety of subject matter.

“We’ve been utilizing it for upwards of 20 years,” Police Chief John Konopek said. “Part of the nice thing, this training group affords training classes for our officers that meet many of the requirements that law enforcement officers across the state are now mandated to take.”

According to Konopek, the MTU is a commonly utilized training option used by the department’s The Accreditation Manager for the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement (CALEA), Sgt. Jen Myers, to identify compliance for the police department’s requirement to assure its officers are receiving required annual training.

The cost of the service is $95 per officer. On order to enroll each of the village’s 53 sworn officer, the total expenditure for the village is $5,035.

The training period lasts one year, starting July 1, 2017.

The training was included in the police department budget for the current fiscal year.