Plainfield board approves special events for 2017

Preparations are underway for this year’s outdoor events in Plainfield.

On Feb. 7, members of the Village Board approved a handful of dates for events set to take place in spring and fall.

First up – the 2017 Irish Parade.

This is the 15th year for the event, which always kicks off the special event season in Plainfield.

The event will shut down Des Plaines Street south of Lockport Street to Chicago Street for the 1 p.m. event on Saturday, March 11. A small part of the area will remain closed until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, for a family tent.

Attendance is heavily dependent on the cooperation of Mother Nature. In 2016, a cold and rainy parade day produced fewer than 1,500 people out and about to watch the parade. However, an unseasonably warm parade day in 2015 brought attendance to approximately 12,000 spectators.

Manpower hours in 2016 totaled $7,048.

The second event approved by the board is the 2017 Fast Cat 5K-10K Run, set this year for Saturday, April 1, in and around Plainfield North High School and Champion Creek subdivision.

The run benefits the North track team.

The run will shut down portions of 119th Street and 248th Avenue for several hours in the morning.

Last year’s event cost the village $940 in manpower hours, most of which was reimbursed by the organizer.

The final event schedule approved by the board this week was a local favorite – the 2017 Cruise Night schedule.

Cruise Nights will take place each Tuesday from June 6 through Aug. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m., except for July 4.

This year will feature 11 Cruise Night events, one fewer than 2016.

Cruise Nights are coordinated by the Plainfield Area Chamber of Commerce, as part of an effort to bring more folks into the downtown area. Cruise Nights have been successful over the past several years, drawing people into the downtown area.

“This is probably one of our most successful events,” said Trustee Bill Lamb. “It’s very popular every summer, and no one seems to complain that he roads are closed off.”

The Cruise Nights are free and open to the public. Last year, the village spent a total of $12,144 on manpower hours for all 12 Cruise Nights events.

Information on Cruise Nights can be found on the Cruise Nights Facebook page.