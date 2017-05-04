Plainfield Board Briefs

Dunkin’ will get its own store in Heritage Meadows

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

A popular coffee spot will be moving out of its home inside a Circle K and into a stand-alone building near the corner of 119th and Route 59.

On May 1, the Village Board approved the site plan for a Dunkin’ Donuts at 11918 Route 59.

The site is a vacant, 1.45 acre outlot inside the Heritage Meadows Village Center.

The owner, Dharmesh Rangwala, is proposing a traditional Dunkin’ Donuts store with a drive-thru.

The site plan had a handful of stipulations, including compliance with requirements of the village engineer and Plainfield Fire Protection District, as we as certain landscape requirements and façade requirements on the west side of the proposed building.

Fingerprint Technology Agreement

The board approved a contract renewal between the village and Livescan, the service the Police Department uses for digital fingerprinting.

The agreement covers maintenance, and is renewed annually.

As a critical system, the village entered into an annual maintenance agreement when Livescan was purchased in 2008.

The renewal was approved in the amount of $6,030.

Office 365 renewal

The board approved a renewal agreement for the village with Microsoft’s 365 Government Cloud platform for email service.

The new agreement will add the latest version of Microsoft Office for use by village staff and employees.

“We do have significant discounts by entering into this agreement,” Information Technology Director Rick Kaczanko told the board. It will save us about $11,000 with these subscriptions.”

Kaczanko said the village office is currently running on 2010 version of Microsoft Office.

The three-year agreement for the Cloud services and the new Office software will cost $23,579 per year.