Plainfield board says no to proposed site of Muslim Community Center

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff The building at 23616 W. Main St. will remain vacant, after the village board said no to a Muslim Community Center looking to expand there. The Plainfield Community Center, a local Islamic religious group that has been active in Plainfield for the past ten years, asked for a special use permit to worship at the site. That measure was defeated on Aug. 21.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Plans to bring an Islamic Community Center to a vacant building on Main Street have been defeated, in an unusual and at times contentious village board meeting on Monday, Aug. 21.

Members of the Plainfield Community Center, a religious-based Muslim group seeking to expand, were looking to open a new site at 23616 W. Main St., the former home of a Christian church and Montessori school. The group planned to utilize the building for religious assembly, organized prayer and worship, and community development. The religious assembly would include daily call to prayer, which is five times each day.

The 2,800 square-foot building sits on 2.2 acres in a residential area along Main and Ash street and has been used for religious assembly or education for the past 42 years.

After neighbors voiced some concerns over the new site earlier this month, the board took no action on the measure.

However, over the past two weeks, the applicants worked closely with the city, providing plans to expand the parking lot and to provide a landscape buffer between the building and nearby neighbors.

Village staff also recommended a no parking zone along part of Ash Street, and resident parking only on Maple Court.

The issue was brought up for a vote again on Monday.

“There were a few loose ends that required some additional attention,” said Director of Planning Jonathan Proulx. “Staff believes that these additional tweaks, these modifications have been received quickly by the applicants. They are willing to work with the board based on these additional requests, it’s our understanding that they would be readily accommodating.”

But members of the board disagreed over the proposal. A traffic impact study was already conducted and paid for by the Plainfield Community Center, including counts on a Friday afternoon to coincide with the Jumu’ah prayer, the most attended prayer service of the week.

While that study showed the Plainfield Community Center will likely not create traffic issues in the area,

some board members said it simply wasn’t good enough.

Trustee Cally Larson noted that the members of the Plainfield Community Center said in July that they were not planning to work with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) on a traffic study and possible implementation of a traffic light at Main and Ash streets.

“That concerns me greatly,” Larson said. “In addition to that, is those no parking street signs… it’s the village, is my understanding, is paying for those no street parking signs. That to me should be an applicant expense because of where they’re looking to build, where they’re looking to grow, is zoned for [residential use], it’s not currently zoned for business.”

Larson added that the board has an obligation to be collaborative and work together, but to always keep the residents in mind. However, Larson said, traffic on Main Street was too much of an issue to ignore.

“I know personally, having sat within one month, 27 minutes to get from the Reserves to my own home off of the intersection of Meadow and 126,” Larson said. “As someone who does business in Plainfield, I cannot fully support any type of additional traffic that’s going to harm our residents and that’s going to cause additional headaches for our businesses.”

But other trustees saw the issue differently.

“I do support this, and I’ll tell you why,” said Trustee Larry Newton. “We’ve been through the process; the applicant has done everything and has bent over backwards in order to satisfy the neighbor concerns. And also, there is not one bit of evidence that they are doing anything counter to any village regulation or ordinance or statute or anything else. For us to say otherwise would be irresponsible for everybody else considering a zoning case in the village.”

Trustee Bill Lamb added that the site has already been used as a gathering spot.

“The building exists, it’s been used for… years, it’s zoned R-1 but it hasn’t been used as a residential property,” Lamb said. “The only way to prevent traffic from getting worse is to say, no more population in Plainfield. That’s not something that anybody wants.”

Lamb also noted that a traffic study and possible light would require the applicant to spend over $500,000 with IDOT, with no indication that the state would agree to put a light in place.

“I don’t know anybody who wants to buy this property for anything else, nobody is going to put a house on that property,” Lamb said. “We were told that IDOT… would never approve a light there, it doesn’t meet the criteria. So, to blame them for not deciding to work with IDOT is just not fair. IDOT will never listen to them, it won’t go in there, it will never happen.”

But Larson said there were other areas within the village for the center to expand.

“I do think the applicant has a wonderful opportunity to work with the village on finding an additional space, finding a space that isn’t going to impact traffic in our community from one of our main roads,” Larson said. “I would like that to be highly stressed… I think there are alternative options available.”

The Plainfield Community Center would have to sell their site to find a new space to gather.

The item on the agenda was a motion to adopt the findings of fact of the plan commission, which heard the case is July, and to direct the village attorney to draft the ordinance granting approval to permit religious assembly at the site.

Trustees Larson, Margie Bonuchi, and Brian Wojowski voted no to the measure, with Lamb and Newton voting yes. Trustee Edward O’Rourke, who voiced concerns that the item was back in front of the board after inaction just two weeks ago, voted present.

Mayor Mike Collins was asked to cast a final vote. While Collins voted yes, that presented the board with a tie. The village attorney noted that a tie vote is the equivalent of a defeat of the measure.

The members of the community center bought the building in a cash sale last spring, and are now unable to utilize their site for religious worship, despite the fact that it has been used for that same purpose since it was constructed in 1975.

With the measure defeated, the group would have to restart the entire process to seek a special use permit for religious assembly. The group already went through the full zoning process earlier this year, with the plan commission recommending to the full village board 6-1 that the plans be accepted.

Members of the Plainfield Community Center said they would consider legal action against the village as a next step.