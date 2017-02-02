Plainfield Central senior earns art school scholarship

Central Campus senior Gillian Bambule has been drawing since she was 10 years old.

The 17-year-old started drawing the popular Japanese graphic art anime using traditional mediums like pencil and watercolors. Today she favors digital art, using the computer to turn her ideas into art.

But it was her pencil and watercolor work that netted Bambule one year’s tuition of $31,800 to the American Academy of Art in Chicago.

Bambule was ranked first out of 32 students who won scholarships in the academy’s Senior Scholarship Competition. She was one of only five who earned a full year’s tuition.

PHSCC senior Marc Rozanski also won a $15,900 scholarship and Plainfield South High School senior Sam True won a $7,950 scholarship.

Students had three hours each to draw a figure in black and white and still life in color. Bambule, an aspiring illustrator for movies or video games said she was surprised when she won.

“I actually cried,” Bambule said.

Lindsay Brown, Bambule’s art teacher, said she didn’t know this typically quiet student had entered the competition until Brown got the award notification letter.

“I was very surprised and very proud,” Brown said. “She has really come into her own this year.”

Bambule has earned other accolades this year for her artwork.

She won an Award of Excellence for her Digital Drawing in the 2016 Joliet Junior College Area High School Art Exhibition and recently earned several regional honors in the prestigious 2017 Scholastic Art and Writing Awards.

PHSCC Principal Dave Stephens called Bambule extremely talented.

He also praised Brown for her ability to make a connection with Bambule throughout her high school career.

“She pushed (Bambule) to be more comfortable with being recognized for her artwork,” he said.

Lindsay Brown, Gillian Bambule, American Academy of Art