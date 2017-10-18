Plainfield deputy fire chief honored at Best of the Best Awards as Volunteer of the Year

On October 13 Jon Stratton was honored at the Illinois Association of Park District’s (IAPD) Best of the Best Awards Gala for Jon’s volunteer efforts at the Plainfield Park District and in the Plainfield community.

Jon Stratton is known throughout the Plainfield community as the Deputy Fire Chief.

To the Plainfield Park District, he not only coordinates the Touch a Truck portion of the annual Patriotic Picnic and fireworks, but he serves as “our” Santa Claus.

It all started when Jon, on short notice, filled in to be the Plainfield Park District Santa Claus. His joy, his kindness and his spirit of giving made him the perfect Santa. He is an inspiration to others every day, not just during the holiday season.

He saves every “Dear Santa” letter he receives. He has gone above and beyond his Santa duties and has helped one family’s wish come true in their time of need.

While some districts have found a good Santa, the Plainfield Park District has found a great Santa. We are very pleased to see Jon Stratton receive the IAPD Outstanding Citizen Volunteer of the Year award. Congratulations Jon.

