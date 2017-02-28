Plainfield East hires new football coach

Plainfield East athletic director Tim Torkleson announced Monday the hiring of Terrance Terry as the school’s new head football coach.

Terry replaces Mike Romeli who stepped down after last season.

“Terrance Terry becomes the third football coach since Plainfield East HS opened in 2008,” Torkleson said. “We are excited about coach Terry joining the Bengal family and building upon traditions that have been established over the years. I believe that coach Terry will bring changes to the East football program that will be positive for everyone involved.”

Terry comes to East from Homewood-Flossmoor, where he spent last season as the head sophomore coach. He also served as varsity defensive backs coach at H-F, varsity/sophomore wide receivers coach at Washington HS in South Dakota and a volunteer assistant coach at Barrington.

Terry attended Barrington High School and was a three sport athlete in football, basketball and track. He then moved on to the University of South Dakota where he was a four-year member of the football team.

Terry will join the Plainfield East staff as an English teacher.

“I am extremely excited to embark on this journey with the Plainfield East family,” Terry said in the release. “Our mission is to prepare athletes for their future lives by running a program built on accountability, responsibility, and pride. I look forward to working with everyone to ensure our student-athletes receive a truly memorable experience.”