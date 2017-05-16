Plainfield East junior headed to national event for third year

Plainfield East High School senior Kevin Bryson, left, junior Whitney Ford, sophomore Arkayla Burkes and sophomore Adam Collin all earned awards at the 2017 DuPage County ACT-SO organization’s local competition held March 18. Ford earned her third gold medal and will compete in the national competition this summer.

For the third straight year, Plainfield East High School junior Whitney Ford is competing at the national Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) event in July in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ford won her third Gold Medal at the 2017 DuPage County ACT-SO organization’s local competition on March 18. She also won a Silver Medal in the Written Poetry category.

Ford also won Gold Medals in the local competition in 2015 and 2016.

Two other PEHS students won Silver Medals at the March competition: Sophomore Arkayla Burkes in the Medicine and Health category and senior Kevin Bryson in the Physics category.

Sophomore Adam Collin earned an Honorable Mention in Photography.

Ford based this year’s computer science project on her previous biometrics projects.

Her 2017 research used a computer algorithm to identify gender from a subject’s eye iris. Her previous research used facial and fingerprint recognition.

Ford is one of 15 students who earned the chance to go to the national competition by winning a Gold Medal in one or more of the 23 categories at the DuPage County ACT-SO organization’s annual local competition.

In all, 44 students representing 17 suburban high schools took part in the DuPage County event. The students competed in science, business, humanities, performing arts, and visual arts.

ACT-SO is a year-long achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among African-American high school students. The program focuses on mentoring, academic achievement and a local competition.

ACT-SO is a youth initiative of the National Association for the Development of Colored People (NAACP). There are more than 200 local ACT-SO chapters nationwide. More than 260,000 young people have participated in the program since its inception.

The DuPage County ACT-SO is sponsored by the College of DuPage and the DuPage Regional Office of Education.