Plainfield East, South Muslim students to compete in national contest

Four members of the Plainfield East High School Muslim Student Association and one student from Plainfield South High School will compete at the national Muslim Inter-Scholastic Tournament (MIST) in July.

Two PEHS association members are attending the national competition for the second time. This is also the association’s second year competing in MIST.

MIST brings high school students together to develop leadership, promote communication, and inspire creativity while gaining a deeper understanding of Islam and Muslims.

Five District 202 students won first place in their categories at the MIST regional competition April 21-24, 2017 at the Islamic College in Chicago.

The regional competition hosted 375 competitors from 28 schools. Categories include art, sports, and academic events like math Olympics, writing and oratory.

This year’s competition theme is “The Challenge of Beauty: Striving for Perfection in an Imperfect World.”

Advancing to the national competition July 28-30 in Detroit, Michigan are:

Business Venture Team

Nabeeha Bakhrani, senior, PEHS, second time qualifying for the national competition, Mohammed Shamsi, senior, PEHS, second time qualifying for the national competition; Ali Abushamat, senior, PEHS; Unzila Manzoor, senior, PSHS

Extemporaneous Speaking

Hanaa Khan, sophomore, PEHS